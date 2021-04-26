Golf course owners speak out after opening in defiance of COVID rules

Article content

The owners of a Tillsonburg golf course that was open and busy this weekend in defiance of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions are speaking out, thanking their supporters.

Police this weekend made no clear public statement about possible enforcement against The Bridges at Tillsonburg, whose course was fully booked Saturday and Sunday amid stay-at-home orders designed to slow COVID-19’s spread.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Golf course owners speak out after opening in defiance of COVID rules Back to video

The course’s owners didn’t respond to a request for comment, but expressed gratitude to those backing the decision to open.

“It’s been wonderful to witness our community and those who support our community come together and safely play the sport we all love so much,” read a statement, posted to social media Saturday night.

The post attracted hundreds of comments, many critical of the club for defying Ontario’s rules. Plenty of other comments urged the course to stay open and operating – including one from Herbert Hildebrandt, son of Church