Tillsonburg golf course closes temporarily

A Tillsonburg golf course facing charges for opening despite provincial lockdown orders has temporarily closed.

A message on the golf course’s website states “The Bridges at Tillsonburg would like to thank the hundreds of golfers and citizens who supported them during their ‘opening in protest’ of the lockdown measures taken against golf courses.”

The course opened the weekend of April 24-25 and tee times were quickly booked.

On May 3, OPP said 19 patrons were charged at the golf club.

On May 1, OPP said The Bridges was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act. The golf course had been charged with the same infraction Thursday.

The message on the course’s website takes direct aim at the government’s decision to close golf courses. “The government has overstepped with its arbitrary and illogical closing of golf courses. Golf is safe. There is overwhelming evidence from the medical community that outdoor activities including golf when conducted with proper protocols are safe but also essential for physical and mental well-being,” the message said.