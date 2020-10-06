Tillsonburg gives staff pre-budget direction

The Town of Tillsonburg’s first virtual budget meeting is scheduled Nov. 30, but Council and Town staff are already planning ahead.

Sheena Pawliwec, Acting Treasurer, asked Council for some informal pre-budget direction at its Sept. 28 meeting for capital projects, service level adjustments, levy increase parameters, and community group presentations.

“We are starting to narrow that down,” said Pawliwec in regards to capital projects.

“As we approach our upcoming budget meetings, and as we start to narrow down our capital asks, that would be beneficial. And when we’re starting to work on our operating budget, if we could get some sort of benchmark of where you’d like to see that tax rate increase land, whether it’s inflation, zero per cent…”

Tillsonburg residents had been asked to give Council feedback through an online budget priorities survey, available online for a two-week period to be completed by Sept. 28. Pawliwec said survey results would be shared with Council at its first formal budget meeting on Nov. 30.

Councillor Deb Gilvesy said she would like to see a lean, efficient, fiscally responsible budget with a zero per cent increase to the tax rate.

“My concern moving forward is… that our businesses are barely coming out of the downtime that they had in the spring, and it’s going to be very difficult for some of them to survive the winter months,” said Gilvesy. “And also people in general, they’ve had reduced hours at work, taken pay cuts. There’s situations where moms have had to stay home and homeschool. So we have to take all of that into consideration.”

“I would like to see us in the 1% to 1.25% range for the increase,” said Councillor Chris Parker. “Community group presentations should stay the same, and our service level, I would like that to stay the same as well.”

Deputy Mayor Dave Beres reminded Council that for the past years he has brought up a major capital project at pre-budget discussions – a new fire hall.

“Last year the reason we didn’t proceed with that, Council, at that time, was looking at another possible capital expenditure – the standalone town hall – and right now that (town hall) is under investigation,” said Beres.

“Do we need a second fire hall or do we need to do nothing and keep the existing fire hall, which we have greatly outgrown? We have almost doubled the population of what we had when that fire hall was put up 40 years ago.”

Research needs to be done, he said, along with the creation of a business plan if a decision is made to re-purpose or sell the existing fire hall.

“I believe that… particular aspect of it should be done from a business plan point of view to see what funding could be available in order to build a new fire hall, rather than to just put all the burden on the shoulder of the taxpayer for the next 40-year debenture. I believe there’s a lot of income that could be made before we go to the taxpayer on that.”

Beres said pre-budget discussion is the right time to bring the fire hall capital project forward.

“It’s something that’s going to have to be done, and if it’s not now, it’s going to be later. It’s a big one and if we don’t have to do it now, we’re going to have to do it within the next very short time.”

The challenge, he said, would be moving forward on the project at a time when Council might want to keep its tax rate increase at inflation.

“I believe that anything less than roughly the inflation level is not responsible from the operational side,” said Beres.

Councillor Pete Luciani said he was also in favour of exploring the route to a fire hall.

“As far as an increase… my understanding is that the rate of inflation is about 1.8%,” said Luciani. “I don’t think you really want to go less than that. It would be great if we could, but I think every time we do that we end up behind, then we have to play catchup in the future.”

Luciani said he would like to see some refurbishment done at the Tillsonburg Community Centre, especially its exterior, including the front steps and other entrances.

Councillor Chrissy Rosehart questioned how Council should handle community groups who requested money last year – but did not use it in 2020 due to COVD-19 limitations.

Pawliwec said the Town does ask community groups how last year’s grant was spent – and that could influence Council’s decision for its 2021 grants.

Councillor Penny Esseltine suggested a tighter timeline for community group presentations, possibly completing them within a half-day, or dividing the presentations over two days.

“About efficiencies… maybe we can maintain services, maybe not continue with some services that aren’t serving their purpose, and stay with it as zero per cent budget, but sort of negotiate things that way in terms of what we keep and what we let go in terms of how valuable they are to the community,” said Esseltine.

Mayor Stephen Molnar, directing his comments to Pawliwec, her team, the CAO and the entire management and leadership group, said historically they have all been responsible in the material and information brought before Council and the community.

“Responsible is the key word from my perspective,” said Molnar. “Not picking a number out of the air and saying that’s a target. Because the business plan, to me, has always been the priority. And then find the realistic funding that comes to satisfy the priorities of the community, called the business plan. Picking a number, without verifiable rationale… that’s not responsible.

“Responsible, realistic and also sustainable… it’s about sustainability and expectations.

“I’m not speaking in favour of any reduction in service levels. Efficiencies – every day should be continuous improvement. We’re just trying to do it now where we, also as an organization, are facing challenges. And the challenges start with the safety of the men and women who work for the corporation, and the work that they do on behalf of all other stakeholders in our community.”

Molnar said it’s also important to continue making applications for any and all available third party resources, especially as new federal and provincial initiatives are announced.

Council’s upcoming budget meetings are tentatively scheduled Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 10, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Jan. 18.

