Tillsonburg Farmers’ Market begins its 2021 season

Tillsonburg Farmers’ Market welcomed its first 2021 customers on Saturday, May 8 on Bridge Street.

“Opening day, Mother’s Day weekend,” said Greg Boyd from the farmers’ market executive committee. “Back to normal – we had a bit of a delay last year for Covid. Still the COVID this year, but we were able to get going.”

Last year customers were eager to shop at the market when it opened in early June.

Vendors where facemasks, but it’s basically business as usual in an outdoor setting.

“Very happy to get the season going again,” said Boyd. “We had an early spring for once, which has been nice. Hopefully the weather continues and we get the crops coming in.”

It’s still early and the market is not at full capacity yet, but several regular vendors set up on May 8.

“It’s the regular crowd, we do have a few new vendors hopefully coming.”

The official grand opening for the season will be June 19 on Father’s Day weekend.