Tillsonburg Family Fishing Derby goes virtual July 3-11

The Tillsonburg Family Fishing Derby sponsored by Mike and Rosemary Dean is making a virtual comeback in July 2021.

It won’t be the traditional, in-person derby that annually brings hundreds of children and adults to Lake Lisgar for a day of fishing.

This year, the derby will be a one-week-plus online event, which aligns with the July 3-11 Free Fishing Days in Ontario. During the family fishing weeks, adults can fish Ontario waters without the otherwise mandatory licences.

“We’ll just be coming into Stage 2 (of Ontario’s Reopening Roadmap), so we can’t guarantee the social distancing,” said Rosemary Dean. “Even if they allowed 100 people at this time, we expect 300 or more for the derby. So we decided to take it online.”

Participants in the seventh annual fishing derby are being asked to email photos of themselves fishing, or with a fish, to rosemary.dean.9@gmail.com. Photos around Lake Lisgar doing ‘outdoor things’ will also be accepted.