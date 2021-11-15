This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Town council voted at its Oct. 25 meeting to extend the pop-up patio program, which was due to expire Nov. 1, through the winter and directed staff to prepare a permanent program for council’s consideration.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg extends pop-up patio program Back to video

“The hospitality industry has been brought to its knees during this difficult period beginning in March 2020,” said Mark Renaud, Tillsonburg BIA executive director in a delegation to council on Oct. 25.

“This council has been very supportive of the BIA and its members in surviving and recovering from these impacts. Despite our collective best efforts three of 21 downtown hospitality establishments have closed.”

Renaud said only two of the 18 remaining establishments reported sales at pre-pandemic levels.

“Also of note, this sector has been negatively impacted by a labour shortage, supply chain disruptions, and higher costs for many food ingredients and supplies.”

All of that applies pressure, he said, and even with the recent lifting of capacity restrictions, local restaurants would like to continue offering outdoor dining throughout the winter period.

On behalf of the BIA and its board of management, Renaud asked council to continue allowing outdoor pop-up patios ‘until a permanent program is in place.’

Temporary outdoor pop-up patios have been allowed in communities across the province during the pandemic. Renaud noted Ontario BIA is having discussions with the provincial government and Alcohol and Gaming Commission to “try to make whatever program comes out more seamless, so that it provides an easily adaptable framework.”