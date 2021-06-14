Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board home sales rocket to new May record

Article content

The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 202 units in May 2021.

This was up sharply by 87 per cent from May 2020 and was also a new sales record for the month of May.

Home sales were 22.1 per cent above the five-year average and 23.2 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of May.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 871 units over the first five months of the year. This was a substantial increase of 69.5 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“Home sales not only posted a new record for the month of May but also surpassed 200 for the first time ever in this month,” said David Bennett, president of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board.

“Overall supply levels appear to have hit rock bottom with little room left to fall. The supply shortage is so severe that there haven’t been more than 200 listings available on the market in any month since the end of last year. With fierce competition among buyers for such a small pool of listings it’s no surprise that price growth remains north of 40 per cent.”