Tillsonburg district MLS home sales remain strong in August

The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 174 units in August 2021. This was a moderate drop of 4.9 per cent (nine sales) from August 2020.

The average price of homes sold in August 2021 was $621,777 – a gain of 23.9 per cent from August 2020.

Home sales were 5.7 per cent above the five-year average and 7.9 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of August.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 1,413 units over the first eight months of the year. This increased by 26.4 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“August 2021 was a continuation of what we have observed over the last few months,” said David Bennett, President of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board.

“MLS home sales remained above average while new listings dwindled, reducing overall inventory. Although easing somewhat in the last few months, the current conditions continue to put market balance firmly in favour of sellers. As with many other jurisdictions in Ontario, we have seen an incredible increase in the value of properties in our region over the last 16 months. As long as the twin factors of strong demand and below-average supply persist we expect that prices will remain elevated. We are monitoring our local market closely for any definitive emerging trends.”

The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS HPI composite/single-family benchmark price was $541,300 in August 2021, up sharply by 41 per cent compared to August 2020.

The dollar value of all home sales in August 2021 was $108.2 million, an increase of 17.8 per cent from the same month in 2020. This was also a new record for the month of August.

The number of new listings saw a big reduction of 11.9 per cent from August 2020. There were 208 new residential listings in August 2021

New listings were 1.4 per cent above the five-year average and 2.3 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of August.

Active residential listings numbered 194 units on the market at the end of August, a large reduction of 34 per cent from the end of August 2020. Active listings haven’t been this low in August in more than three decades.