Tillsonburg District MLS home sales remain strong in August

The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 174 units in August 2021. This was a moderate decrease of 4.9% (nine sales) from August 2020.

The average price of homes sold in August 2021 was $621,777, a gain of 23.9% from August 2020.

Home sales were 5.7% above the five-year average and 7.9% above the 10-year average for the month of August.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 1,413 units over the first eight months of the year. This increased by 26.4% from the same period in 2020.

“August 2021 was a continuation of what we have observed over the last few months,” said David Bennett, President of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board.

“MLS home sales remained above average while new listings dwindled, reducing overall inventory. Although easing somewhat in the last few months, the current conditions continue to put market balance firmly in favour of sellers. As with many other jurisdictions in Ontario, we have seen an incredible increase in the value of properties in our region over the last 16 months. As long as the twin factors of strong demand and below-average supply persist we expect that prices will remain elevated. We are monitoring our local market closely for any definitive emerging trends.”

The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS HPI composite/single-family benchmark price was $541,300 in August 2021, up sharply by 41% compared to August 2020.

The dollar value of all home sales in August 2021 was $108.2 million, an increase of 17.8% from the same month in 2020. This was also a new record for the month of August.