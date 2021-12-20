This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Matt Scholtz, author of Tillsonburg Album: A Photographic History, has announced that his book will soon no longer be available, and will not be reprinted.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Tillsonburg Diary nearly sold out Back to video

Of the 2,000 books printed in 2013, only a few still remain for sale at the Stations Arts Centre in Tillsonburg and Coyle’s Country Store, north of Tillsonburg on Hwy 19 at Airport Road.

Chapters include aerial photographs, post cards, churches, businesses, theatre, events, schools, people, moments in time and early Tillsonburg.

Scholtz said selling out the books will be bittersweet.

“A lot of work and expertise on my part, and that of the printer, went into the book,” said Scholtz. “Of course, the intent is to get the book into the hands of people to enjoy it and inform themselves on the history of Tillsonburg.

“But I’m going to be very upset when I am unable to have copies available for those who ask for them after they’re gone,” he added.

In 1984, Scholtz edited and provided photographs for Tillsonburg: A History 1825-1982, which was co-authored by J. Cooper and John Armstrong.

In 1995, with Anna Bailey, Scholtz published Tillsonburg Diary: A Chronological History 1824-1994, a chronology of events that happened in and around Tillsonburg with material sourced from Ellen Eff’s Hamlet on the Otter and files from The Tillsonburg News.

Scholtz said that A Chronological History: 1824-1994 was available on Amazon as used copies after it sold out years ago, in some cases for five times the original cost and one copy listed for sale at $1,000.

He speculated that might happen with Tillsonburg Album.

When asked whether he might put together a second volume of historical photos, Scholtz said the first book took 10 years in which to collect photos, and another three years to compile them and print the book.

“At my age,” he smiled, “I’m unlikely to spend that kind of time and effort for another book.

“Reprinting the book is always a possibility, but there would have to be a clear and substantial demand for it. A considerable number of books would have to be reprinted to make it economically feasible.”