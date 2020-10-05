Tillsonburg Dairy Queen helping make miracles

A week-long Make A Miracle promotion at Tillsonburg Dairy Queen will be raising much-needed funds to support children and their families in need treated at the Children’s Hospital – London Health Sciences Centre.

From Monday, Oct. 5 until Sunday, Oct. 11, Dairy Queen customers are invited to purchase a DQ Cake or Blizzard Cake, and as part of the Make A Miracle fundraising initiative, $5 will be donated for every cake sold (eight inches or larger). Funds will be raised through in-store, pick-up and drive thru orders. Dine-in services are currently not available in Tillsonburg.

“Every year Dairy Queen has a Miracle Treat Day,” said Michelle Dearden, shift supervisor at the Tillsonburg Dairy Queen, noting the local Miracle Treat Day for the Children’s Miracle Network, which traditionally happens in the summer, was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 directives.

Dairy Queen cakes are traditionally very popular in Tillsonburg, said Dearden, anticipating a successful fundraising promotion.

“They sell like hotcakes,” Dearden smiled.

The Make a Miracle initiative will allow Dairy Queen, a major contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, to continue a partnership that started in 1984 and has resulted in $135 million raised to date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

On average, 35,000 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network Member hospital across North America each week, which works out to about 5,000 per day or 62 every minute.

To support the children and their families receiving treatment at local children’s hospitals, Dairy Queen employees, franchisees, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to help raise funds.