Tillsonburg Curling Club seeks new members for 'second half'

The Tillsonburg Curling would love to have new members join for the second half of the curling season beginning in January.

You do not need curling experience to play – they will teach you everything you need to know about the sport, whether you are sliding out to ‘throw a rock’ or using an accessible delivery stick.

There are many leagues to choose from and most have new teams for the second half. Call the club 519-842-4134 for information or email tillsonburgcurl@gmail.com . You can also visit their website at tillsonburgcurlingclub.com.

The Monday Night Mixed League (men and women) is going well with one full draw of teams and they could use a few new curlers.

On Tuesday evenings there is a new league called ‘Triples.’ An open league with teams of three for men and/or women. You can have a team of three men, three women or a combination of both. They have a new way of scoring their six-end games.

The Thursday Afternoon Leagues is active.

There are 14 Recreation (Rec) League teams giving them two draws (games at 6:45 and 8:30 on Friday nights). An extremely popular league in years past, it’s a men’s and women’s co-ed league primarily for newer just-for-fun curlers they would like to see grow again.

On Tuesday afternoons they have mixed curling open to anybody in the club.

Senior men curl Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 9 a.m. (as early as 8:30 a.m. some mornings). Teams rotate and are made up of anyone who shows up to play.

The ‘Learn to Curl’ adults were worked into other leagues. The junior Learn to Curl program did not have enough kids to operate this year.

League schedules, teams and results are all on the website if you register.

The club is following stringent COVID precautions. Face masks are not required on the ice, but they are worn in other areas at the club located at 128 Concession Street East.