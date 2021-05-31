Tillsonburg creates affordable housing and boundary adjustment subcommittees

Article content

At the April 12 Tillsonburg council meeting, an Affordable and Attainable Housing Subcommittee and a Boundary Adjustment Subcommittee were established.

Each subcommittee includes three members from the Economic Development Advisory Committee and two members from the community. The Affordable and Attainable Housing Committee includes representatives from Oxford County Social Services’ housing division.

Town staff reached out to Oxford County Social Services, who noted two individuals would provide proper representation. Lisa Lanthier, Manager of Human Services, Oxford County, was recommended as she brings an area of expertise in social housing, homelessness, emergency housing and Ontario Works Benefits. Rebecca Smith, Manager of Housing Development, Oxford County, was recommended as she brings an area of expertise in affordable housing development builds.

Elyse Pelland, Gary Green, Lanthier, Smith, Collette Takacs, (EDAC), Suzanne Renken (EDAC) and Cedric Tomico (EDAC) were appointed to the Affordable and Attainable Housing Committee at the May 25 council meeting.

The following individuals were appointed to the Boundary Adjustment Committee of Council – Samantha Hamilton, Andrew Burns (EDAC), Tomico (EDAC) and Jesse Goossens (EDAC).

The Tillsonburg Dog Park Advisory Committee also had vacancies filled. Katie Benko, Steve Cluett, and Karen Clipson were added to the committee.

Christian Devlin was added to the Tillsonburg Recreation and Sport Advisory Committee.

Bylaws were passed to confirm all additions.