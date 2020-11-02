Tillsonburg council gets update on local poppy campaign

The Tillsonburg Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 153, continues to share the message of its poppy campaign, which runs until Nov. 10, and the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph on Broadway.

“The poppy campaign kicked off Friday and from what we’ve seen it’s going very well,” said Don Burton, chairman of the local poppy campaign.

Burton gave a presentation to town council at its virtual meeting on Oct. 26.

“This year’s campaign, you’ll see some differences from normal years,” said Burton. “There will be poppy boxes out at Zehrs, Tillsonburg Town Centre, Metro and Sobeys, as well as boxes in the businesses. We’re encouraging people to make donations in any way they can, and this year we’ve added an e-transfer – first time for the Legion doing this.”

E-transfer donations to the local poppy campaign can be made to branch153poppy@yahoo.com.

“We wish to remind Tillsonburg and area residents that there will be no Silent Walk this year. We ask that if people want to have their own Silent Walk, go for a walk in their neighbourhood and remember the family or loved ones that made the ultimate sacrifice, and those that served our country so that we could be doing things like this.”

The service of Remembrance in Tillsonburg will begin at 10:45 a.m. with a small parade of the Legion Colour Party, veterans, members of the military and the Knights of Columbus, followed by the cenotaph portion of the program.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no pinning of the poppies on the cross this year.

“A number of the wreaths will be pre-laid. We’ll only be laying a few wreaths live.”

Remembrance Day Ceremonies will be live streamed on the Town of Tillsonburg Facebook page and broadcast on Rogers Cable 13 at 3 p.m. Remembrance Day afternoon.

“Everyone is welcome to watch from the comfort of their own home and enjoy the service.”

At the end of the presentation, Burton presented Mayor Stephen Molnar with the first poppy – thanks to the ‘magic’ of virtual.

“While Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day, every day throughout the year is a day that we need to pay respect and remember,” said Molnar, “for all the sacrifices – in war time and peace time – the members of our Canadian armed forces and Peace Keepers continue to do.”

“This is a good time of year for all businesses and residents who proudly display a Canadian Flag to check its condition,” Burton added in a Letter to the Editor. “Faded and torn flags should be replaced. If possible, lower your flag to half staff from sun up to noon on Remembrance Day.”

Those attending the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph are reminded to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

