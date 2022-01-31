With the ‘gradual easing of public health measures in Ontario,’ the Tillsonburg Community Centre has been reopened on Monday, Jan. 31.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Kinsmen Memorial Arena and Colin Campbell Community Arena are both open, as well as the Health Club.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Tillsonburg Community Centre reopens Back to video

All fitness classes at the community centre are back.

Proof of vaccination (with QR code and identification) is required for entry to the community centre.

Programs available at the community centre include: aquatics, swimming lessons, water fitness, artistic swimming, beginner and advanced cooking, pre-school active learn, teeny tiny ballerinas and tumblers, gymnastics, beginner dance and ultimate sports. There are also community swims and adult swims.

Registration opened Jan. 26. Learn more at www.tillsonburg.ca/recreation and register with your Connect2Rec account.

Southern Counties schedules for Tillsonburg Minor Hockey Inc. were being planned as of Jan. 27.

Practices for Tillsonburg Ringette also started the week of Jan. 31 st .

Among the precautions and protocol for minor sports, team staff screens all on-ice participants and arena staff screen all spectators. QR code proof of vaccination is required for all spectators, coaches, players and volunteers.

Memorial arena spectator capacity is 369, and the Community arena spectator capacity is 63.

Food and drink is permitted in the facility, but concessions will remain closed for now. The vending machines are available. Patrons must be seated when eating or drinking.