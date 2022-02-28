The Town of Tillsonburg is marking its 150 th anniversary of the town’s ‘Royal Assent’ Wednesday, March 2 with an official cake-cutting ceremony at The Town Centre mall.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Tillsonburg celebrates Royal Assent anniversary Back to video

“Wednesday, March 2nd is the actual date that the Bill to incorporate Tillsonburg in 1872 was given Royal Assent and made it a law,” said Patricia Phelps, Manager of Culture & Heritage, and curator at Annandale National Historic Site.

Town Crier Brenda Bozso, dignitaries and politicians will be on hand for the ceremony.

Free cake will be distributed to anyone in the mall from 12:30 to 2:30, while supplies last.

“I actually ordered three cakes,” said Phelps. “So potentially more than 150 pieces of cake to hand out.”

Royal Assent was standard practice when the town incorporated, said Phelps.

“In 1872 we were still part of the British Empire, so the Queen – and it was Queen Victoria – or her representatives – the Governor General or Lieutenant Governor – had to sign the Bill. In Tillsonburg’s case, because it was a provincial law, it was the Lieutenant Governor.”

Due to a clerical error, assent was given to incorporate ‘Tilsonburg.’

“The Town had to pay $85 in 1872 to incorporate, which was more than $3,000 in today’s money and it might have been closer to $5,000. So I’m not surprised they didn’t fix it right away.”

According to local lore, people were a little upset when it came back with the wrong spelling. A Tillson family member noted the pronunciation was the same either way – and it was very expensive to fix.

It stayed Tilsonburg until 1902.

“When E.D. Tillson died (in January), there was a petition by the citizens… who petitioned the Town Council of the day (in February) that in honour of him the spelling be changed and corrected. Everyone knew the town was named for E.D.’s father, George Tillson, but in light of all that E.D. had done in town, including being the first mayor, the citizens felt the Town should pay to fix the clerical error and put it back to Tillsonburg.”