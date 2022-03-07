Tillsonburg celebrates 150th year of incorporation

The Town of Tillsonburg held its first official 150 th anniversary event March 2, marking the date of the Royal Assent for incorporation.

“Happy Sesquicentennial Tillsonburg, may the Town of Tillsonburg continue to grow and prosper in the coming years,” said Town Crier Brenda Bozso in the centre court of the Tillsonburg Town Centre mall. “Congratulations Tillsonburg.”

A large anniversary cake was cut by Joan Weston, Citizen of the Year, flanked by Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar and Larry Martin, Oxford County Warden and freely distributed to the community.

“Congratulations to the Town of Tillsonburg,” said Martin. “You have very advanced, forward-thinking people that are looking after the town and the residents therein, but at the same point in time they have made contact with the past, and I think it’s important to remember the past in order to build a solid foundation on which to build your future. The people you have looking after your town appear to be doing that quite well.”

“Today is indeed a historic date in our caring and growing community,” said Molnar. “On this exact date, 150 years ago, an Act was passed by the late Province of Canada to incorporate the Town of Tillsonburg and to define the limits of this municipality.”

It meant the police Village of Tillsonburg, in the Township of Dereham, in the County of Oxford, would form a separate, independent municipality to take advantage of its “rapidly increasing population” (just over 1,600 in 1872) situated in a “central and favourable location.”

It was anticipated the newly incorporated town, said Molnar reading from the Act, would ‘attract the trade of a large populous and wealthy section of the country,’ and would likely increase in population at an even faster rate in the future.