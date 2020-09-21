Tillsonburg BIA proposes permanent seasonal tree

The Town of Tillsonburg is considering a new seasonal tree for its Broadway-Oxford Street parkette in time for the holiday season.

In a delegation at the Sept. 14 online town council meeting, Mark Renaud, executive director of the Tillsonburg Business Improvement Area, said the BIA is proposing a revitalization of the parkette, beginning Phase 1 with the removal of the fountain stone and transplanting a tree, turning it into a focal point for the downtown area.

There would be no cost to the Town or BIA – the 20 to 30-foot evergreen tree and its transplanting would be donated by members of the community.

“We are aiming to do this with no taxpayers’ money,” said Renaud, noting there would be multiple phases, but the only features to be removed this fall would be the centre stone and pump system. “We have had people come forward who would like to donate time, money and resources.

“We are asking for council to approve Phase 1 of this plan.”

Deputy Mayor Dave Beres said the fountain is about 25 years old and “in desperate need of repair if not replacement.”

“Can it wait for a month or does it need to be done right away?” asked Coun. Pete Luciani.

“We would like to get this underway as soon as possible,” said Renaud.

Renaud said the BIA is proposing the fountain be temporarily mothballed, and possibly moved to another parkette.

“It has not been in good condition for a period of time. The stone has been degraded … and it’s been stained so severely, its aesthetic is not very good. That whole area, it’s been leaking all summer. There are some serious issues there.”

“I can remember when that park was put in because I was part of that committee,” said Coun. Chrissy Rosehart. “And it’s time for change down there because that stone has sometimes been very green. I think it’s nice that we’re going to revamp that whole area. I think it’s time, we need that. Things sometimes need to go away to make it better for our community and I thank you for this.”

Coun. Penny Esseltine suggested the project should go before the Parks, Beautification and Cemeteries committee to get input before final approval.

“I am wondering if they have ideas as well that could be put into this.”

Esseltine said the committee meets Oct. 1.

“This is a long-term project, so to rush it through and miss something would be unfortunate.”

She said they should also consider the heritage and history of the parkette.

“I would suggest it has all the foundations for a great plan – without all the information,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar.

Molnar said he does support a live, significant-size Christmas tree on the site that meets the sight parameters on a provincial highway.

“I would like us to get some more information so that we are giving you the support you need.”

“The brick pillars are crumbling, the fountain’s leaking … the fountain does need a lot of work,” said Coun. Deb Gilvesy. “This is just one ask, to get the Christmas tree in, it’s not asking the whole project to move forward.”

“I understand the timing,” said Molnar, “but I also understand that this is a municipal asset and I would like our talented people to have the capacity and opportunity to make a comment. I think, if we’re focused on the tree, the tree is still doable … in October.”

A resolution to direct Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks to review the proposal with the Parks, Beautification and Cemeteries committee and report back to Council carried by a 4-3 vote.

