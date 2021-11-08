The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 137 units in October 2021. This was a sharp decrease of 33.2 per cent from October 2020.

Home sales were 5.3 per cent below the five-year average and 1.8 per cent below the 10-year average for October.

Tillsonburg area home sales in line with October averages

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled 1,727 units over the first 10 months of the year. This was up by 10.1 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“Sales activity was down from the blistering pace last October to levels more in line with the average for this time of year,” said David Bennett, president of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board in a media release.

“New listings also took a step down, so the overall level of inventory on the market is still hovering near record lows. Despite the moderation in sales, we are still in a historically tight market, with benchmark prices rising to new highs at a pace of close to 40 per cent year-over-year.”

The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS HPI composite/single-family benchmark price was $555,000 in October 2021, up sharply by 37.3 per cent compared to October 2020.

The average price of homes sold in October 2021 was a record $670,185, an increase of 30.9 per cent from October 2020.

The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $625,783, a sizable gain of 29.8 per cent from the first 10 months of 2020.

The value of all home sales in October 2021 was $91.8 million, a substantial decline of 12.5 per cent from the same month in 2020.

The number of new listings saw a sharp decrease of 23.7 per cent from October 2020. There were 171 new residential listings in October 2021.

New listings were seven per cent below the five-year average and 11.6 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of October.

Active residential listings numbered 183 units on the market at the end of October, down sharply by 23.4 per cent from the end of October 2020. Active listings haven’t been this low in the month of October in more than three decades.