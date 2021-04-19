Article content

An apartment fire displaced residents at Park Towers, 148 Concession Street E. Tillsonburg on Sunday night.

Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m. on April 18 to find a third-floor apartment fully involved.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg apartment fire displaces residents Back to video

Firefighters from Norfolk County Station 6 (Courtland) assisted with the incident.

“Everyone in the building was able to get out,” said Vanessa Devolin, acting deputy fire chief, in a media release.

Residents of the 47 units in the building assembled on the Annandale baseball diamonds on Concession Street East prior to being transported by T:GO to the Tillsonburg Legion hall on Durham Street.

“The Town of Tillsonburg is very grateful to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 153 for graciously hosting residents affected by the fire,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar.

“Typically, in an evacuation situation, we would open the Tillsonburg Community Centre but in this case, Legion president Dianne Hodges just happened to be monitoring her scanner and quickly offered the facility.”