Tillsonburg announces new Director of Operations

The Town of Tillsonburg has a new Director of Operations.

Carlos Reyes comes to the Town from the Municipality of Thames Centre where he was Director of Public Works.

“The Director of Operations position is a key role in the Town of Tillsonburg,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release. “I’m pleased to welcome Carlos to our community.”

“I’m confident Carlos’ education and experience will serve him well in his new position,” said Chief Administrative Officer Kyle Pratt. “His knowledge and expertise are welcome additions to our senior leadership team.”

Reyes holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering as well as a master’s degree in public administration.

At Thames Centre, Reyes was responsible for providing strategic planning and direction to a variety of areas including environmental services, transportation, infrastructure maintenance and operations, asset management, water, sewer, waste management, and municipal drains.

Reyes spent seven years as a private sector civil engineer before moving into the public sector in 2017.

He is a certified inspector of sediment and erosion control (CISEC) and is licensed by Professional Engineers Ontario. Reyes is also currently pursuing a master’s degree in environmental engineering through Western University.

Reyes will start in his new position on Tuesday, Sept. 8.