The Tillsonburg Thunder men’s AA hockey team clinched a berth in the first WOSHL finals with a 5-4 win Saturday night over visiting Strathroy Jets.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Thunder sweep Jets in WOSHL semifinals Back to video

Matthew Weston scored the overtime winner 1:02 into the sudden-victory period, his third goal of the game.

Tillsonburg won the best-of-seven semifinal 4-0.

“The boys kept going even though we were down. We battled and we got right in there,” said Weston. “We won and that’s all you can ask for.”

Tillsonburg carried a 3-1 lead into the second period but Strathroy equalized with a pair of power-play goals. Nolan Blewett gave the visiting Jets a 4-3 lead at 13:30 in the third.

Five minutes later Weston notched his second of the night to make it 4-4 and neither side scored in the final eight minutes of regulation.

“Couldn’t have done it without Nauter’s stick though – I broke my stick and he (Chris Nauts) gave me his stick and I got two goals with it,” said Weston. “Unbelievable, it must have been the magic of the stick.”

Weston said the Thunder were confident after winning three earlier semifinal games 5-3, 3-2 and 3-2.

“We were buzzing out there, just buzzing. We knew we had it no matter what. I knew Rayzer (goalie Jesse Raymond) was back there and he’d stick right through to the end. Our D played unreal too, we had a whole group of players … the whole team was going.”

Earlier in the season Strathroy, the second seed in the five-team Western Ontario Super Hockey League, had the upper hand on Tillsonburg winning 6-4, 4-2, 4-2 and 4-3.

“We played well, but we could never come out of there with a win,” said Thunder coach Rob Hutchison. “They worked well in their barn – they’re a good addition to the (WOSHL) league.”