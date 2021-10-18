Thunder showing appreciation to hospital staff, veterans at Nov. 7 home opener

Tillsonburg Thunder will be honouring two groups Sunday, Nov. 7 in their WOSHL home opener against Stratford at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena.

“For our opening game we’ve invited all of the Tillsonburg and Ingersoll hospital personnel and EMS staff,” said Mike Holly, noting they will be getting free one-night passes. “Basically as a thank you for all of their hard work during the COVID crisis. They are frontline workers who deserve a shout-out.”

Final details are still coming together for their 7 p.m. puck drop, said Holly.

“We want everyone from the community to come and show their appreciation. It would be really cool to have 1,000 people there.”

The Tillsonburg Legion branch will also have an honour guard at the hockey game that will be recognized on the red carpet in advance of Remembrance Day.

“We have done that every year,” said Holly.

Another interesting angle on Nov. 7 is the possibility that Rogers Hometown Hockey might be getting footage for a Tillsonburg segment later in the month (Nov. 20-22).

“They go to different communities and talk about what’s special about the communities. I think we’re the sixth location in Ontario. I’m hoping they can film some of that (Nov. 7) game with the stands packed. It’s exciting.”

The Western Ontario Super Hockey League’s inaugural season opened in October. After three games on the road, the Thunder (2-1), good for third place behind undefeated Strathroy (4-0) and Elora (3-0).

Tillsonburg travels to Elora Friday, Oct. 24 (8:30 p.m.).

Tillsonburg defeated Alvinston Killer Bees 15-7 last weekend. Tied 2-2 in the first, the Thunder finished the period leading 6-3 and then 10-4 heading into the third.