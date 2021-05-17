





Article content The Tillsonburg Thunder is bringing back their takeout-style Thunder Ribfest – not once, but twice this year. “We have two Ribfests coming up,” said Mike Holly, owner/president of the Tilsonburg Thunder men’s hockey team. “And it’s going to be COVID-style again.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thunder hosting Tillsonburg, Woodstock ribfests Back to video The first will be held in Woodstock on the Father’s Day weekend, June 18-20, at the Woodstock Civic Centre in the fairgrounds area, starting at 11 a.m. each day. Rib vendors will be Ribs Royale and Fat Boys. They will be joined by Speedy Fries from Tillsonburg. The second will be the return of the Tillsonburg Ribfest, Sept. 24-26 at the fairgrounds/Memorial Park. The two rib vendors – Ribs Royale and Gonzalez BBQ – will be stationed at the pavilion, also joined by Speedy Fries – with a selection including burgers and fries. These will be ‘order on site, eat off site.’ There will be no picnic tables. This will be the Thunder’s first Ribfest venture into Woodstock.

Article content “The rib vendors liked what we did in Tillsonburg, and the opportunity was there, so we’re going to run that one too,” said Holly. “Last year it worked so well (in the Tillsonburg Community Centre parking lot). “People come in, get their ribs (or chicken or combination), then go. Everyone’s familiar with the social distancing. We didn’t have to say anything to anybody, they were excellent. “People were really happy that they could go out and get something.” WESTERN ONTARIO SUPER HOCKEY LEAGUE Officially announced in April, the Tillsonburg Thunder will be one of the Original Six in the Western Ontario Super Hockey League when the 2021-22 season begins this fall. There will be a minimum six teams, including Tillsonburg and Langton, with more coming. “This is a completely independent league,” said Thunder GM Bill Ryan at the time of the announcement. “We wish the WOAA well, but currently, this is just a better fit for Tillsonburg. “And we are following Hockey Canada rules,” noted Thunder owner/president Mike Holly, who started the senior men’s team in 2008. “The WOSHL senior hockey board is made up of just the teams, so that’s a big difference from the WOAA.” “In our league we are putting a policy in place that allows for compensation for mileage, the odd stick or equipment, but there will be a limit on it,” said Ryan. “If you’re caught doing anything more than that, then there’s going to be consequences… which could be as much being thrown out of the league.”

Article content There will also be synergy with the established EOSHL. “It’s a partnership,” said Ryan. “Basically our champion will play their champion at the end of the year. Right now they are two separate leagues.” Holly noted there have some travel logistics to work out for the year-end championship. “We’ll probably do two (games) at one place, three at the other…” said Holly. After a long COVID break stretching back to last winter’s WOAA playoffs, Holly said most of the Thunder players are “really looking to play.” But they will also be recruiting new players. “As Bill said, they all come to play with their friends,” said Holly. “That’s what they do. You have to build a core and then they come and play hockey with their friends. “I’m excited about this… and a bit nervous. My big worry was, this wouldn’t work, then we’d have no place to play. But Bill’s worked so hard, Stratford’s owner’s worked so hard…” “As a league, our goal is to be different,” said Ryan, noting they plan to have games live-streamed. “And still offer an exceptional product on the ice and hope people come to the building.” “If we break even, I’ll be happy with that,” said Holly. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted.” “We don’t do this for the profit, we do this for the community, right?” Ryan nodded. cabbott@postmedia.com

