Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tillsonburg

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin counties has risen to 64 as of Monday.

Southwestern Public Health announced that 53 of those cases were in Oxford, including 23 in Woodstock and 17 in Norwich.

Tillsonburg had three active cases as of Monday.

There have been 448 cumulative confirmed cases in Oxford-Elgin since March. Currently, none of the 64 active cases are hospitalized.

The COVID-19 assessment centre in Tillsonburg at 17 Bear Street tested 235 individuals last week.

Thirty-four active cases were reported in Haldimand-Norfolk on Monday.