They’re raising funds for May 30 MS Walk
Nancy (Sinden) Lester is in the home stretch raising funds for the 2021 Multiple Sclerosis Walk.
She raised more than $11,000 for the London MS Walk last year, which was held virtually for the first time. Rather than walking together in London, participants walked within their own communities.
For Nancy, her husband Larry, and a small group of social-distancing friends, their looping route took them to Broadway, Tillsonburg’s main street, for maximum exposure and back home.
“It felt good doing it with our friends last year because we were all walking for the same cause,” said Nancy.
This year they plan to do another small ‘virtual’ walk in Tillsonburg on May 30 – possibly with a shorter distance.
“We might shorten it down,” she laughed. “We’re not getting any younger.”
She can be reached by email at larnan@rogers.com to arrange making a MS donation or on Facebook.
“This year I’m aiming for $10,000,” said Nancy, who turns 70 this summer and has had MS for the last 21 years. “That will bring me over the $200,000 mark over the last 20 years.
“Now it’s down to calling people.”
In total, there are 52 MS Walks in Canada, including Woodstock and Simcoe-Norfolk County.
A national ‘opening ceremony’ – a virtual pep rally – will be held on the morning of the 30th, and Nancy was one of four Canadians chosen to be part of it.
“I will be one of the speakers on that (Zoom) call. We’re supposed to tell our stories.”
Dave Horton participates in the Simcoe-Norfolk MS Walk, part of the Grand Erie MS Chapter, and with his wife Judy they held their own virtual walk last year in Simcoe raising just over $14,000.
“For our virtual walk, I had four or five others join us,” said Dave, noting they have been participating in the Simcoe-Norfolk Walk for about 20 years and Judy has been living with MS for 42 years.
“We have a semi-circular driveway and we just walked back and forth, and we had some signs on the lawn.”
This year they are considering something at Wellington Park in Simcoe to better recognize businesses with signs and banners. So far they have about $3,000 from businesses sponsoring the walk.
Another way for people to donate is visiting the MS Walk website (through the MS website mssociety.ca) where you can find your community’s walk and local participants (eg. Nancy Sinden Lester is in the London walk).
“Or they can just make a donation to the MS Society,” Dave added, noting they are raising money for MS programs and services, but even more for research.
“Any amount helps.”
