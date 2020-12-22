Theft from unlocked vehicles in Tillsonburg

Postmedia Staff
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  10 minute read

Police are reminding owners to lock their vehicles and remove valuables after investigating thefts at Beech Boulevard, Tillsonburg.

On Monday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:11 p.m., the Oxford County Detachment received a report of a theft from two vehicles parked in the driveway. Unknowns removed wallets that contained personal and financial information along with gift cards.

The investigation continues and Oxford OPP is seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Theft from business on Broadway

On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at approximately 3:41 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment investigated a theft from a business on Broadway, Tillsonburg.

An unknown individual removed items from the store, then fled from the area on foot. The individual was captured on video surveillance cameras and police will be reviewing the footage in an attempt to identify them.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Suspect flees in vehicle, taken into custody without incident

On Friday, Dec. 18, at approximately 8:32 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment responded to a 9-1-1 emergency call for a theft in progress at Rokeby Side Road, Tillsonburg.

It was determined that an employee arrived at an offsite location located an individual committing a theft of cable. The person then entered a pickup truck and subsequently fled through an adjacent field. Officers responding to the area, located the vehicle, and took the driver into custody without incident.

Charged with the following offences is 35-year-old Mark James Winkworth of Norfolk County, Ontario: Theft over $5,000; Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000; Possession break in instruments; Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Possession of Fentanyl; Possession of Methamphetamine; Operation while prohibited; Having care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Woodstock at a later date.

OPP investigate theft from Tillsonburg business

On Friday, Dec. 18, at approximately 3:41 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment investigated a theft from a business located at a Broadway, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that an unknown individual removed two items from the store valued at approximately $500.

This particular individual was captured on video surveillance cameras and police are attempting to identify them. The person is described as a male, wearing a black face mask, sunglasses, a brown plaid sweater, brown hat, dark denim jeans, black boots and was carrying a black backpack.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Inflatable Christmas decorations damaged

On Friday, Dec. 18, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford County Detachment investigated a mischief at a Denrich Avenue, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that unknowns used a sharp object to damage two Christmas inflatable decorations located on the property. A small four-door vehicle was captured on video surveillance at approximately 10:10 p.m., stopping at the display, and police are making attempts to identify the owner of the vehicle and driver.

The OPP is asking anyone in the area that may have security surveillance footage that may have captured any suspects or vehicle to contact the OPP Detachment 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Police investigate ATM mischief

On Saturday, Dec. 19, at approximately 9:46 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment investigated a mischief at a Broadway, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that a Good Samaritan contacted police reporting mischief to an Automated Banking Machine (ATM). Officers arrived on scene and found an ATM located in the vestibule area with a cracked screen.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Christmas lights vandalized

On Sunday, Dec. 20, at approximately 10:59 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment received a report of a mischief at Clear Valley Drive, Tillsonburg.

It was determined that between 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec, 19, 2020, and 7 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, unknowns cut several segments of Christmas lights located on the property. The damage is estimated at approximately $300.

It was determined that unknowns had four days earlier damaged Christmas decorations with what appears to be a BB gun.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information or video surveillance that may have captured the suspects, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Firearm discharged during Delhi home invasion

On Friday, Dec. 18, the Ontario Provincial Police, Norfolk County Detachment investigated a report of a home invasion at a Main Street, Delhi, Norfolk County address.

Investigation determined that on Monday, Dec. 14, at approximately 12:45 a.m., 4-5 people attempted to forcibly gain entry into the residence. The occupants of the home were able to prevent the entry however one of the suspects involved discharged a firearm. All of the suspects then fled from the residence in a gold or silver coloured vehicle similar to a Chrysler 300 and a dark coloured vehicle. Both vehicles left the area in an unknown direction.

One of the occupants inside the residence suffered minor injuries after fleeing from the home.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant when any stranger arrives at your home. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information or captured any of the individuals or vehicles involved in this occurrence on video surveillance, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-31-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Senior answers door to find newspaper on fire

On Saturday, Dec. 19, at approximately 1:56 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment received a report of a mischief at a Main Street, Port Dover, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that unknowns knocked on the door to the residence. The owner opened the door and located a newspaper on their front porch that had been lit on fire. The newspaper was extinguished and no damage was reported.

The Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Traffic stop results in charges for 24-year-old driver

On Friday, Dec. 18, at approximately 1:47 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment charged a driver of a vehicle after officers conducted a traffic stop at a Broadway, Tillsonburg address.

As a result of investigation, police charged the 24-year-old driver from Aylmer with ‘use plate not authorized for vehicle’ and ‘drive motor vehicle – no insurance.’

The driver is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Woodstock at a later date.

Taking vehicle without consent leads to OPP charges

On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at approximately 10:42 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment were dispatched to investigate a report of a stolen motor vehicle from an Elm Street, Simcoe address.

Officers arrived at the address and subsequently located the vehicle and as a result, have charged an individual.

Charged with take motor vehicle without consent is 29-year-old Kellie Willsher of Norfolk County.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

Driver faces stunt driving charges on Hwy 3

On Saturday, Dec. 19, at approximately 12:07 a.m., an officer with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment stopped and investigated a vehicle at a Highway 3, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that an officer was conducting patrols on Hwy 3 near Cockshutt Road when they observed a vehicle that appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed. The motor vehicle ran through radar at over 130 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, police charged 23-year-old Devin Fredrick William Ralf of Norfolk County with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed and speeding by 50+ km/h over posted limit.

OPP are reminding all motorists that the minimum fine if convicted is $2,000 and an automatic drivers licence suspension for seven days and seven day vehicle impoundment.

The driver is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

Attempted theft of vehicle in SWOX

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford County Detachment investigated a mischief and attempt theft of a motor vehicle at a Foldens Line, South West Oxford Township address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns gained entry into two vehicles located on the property. Unknowns entered one of the vehicles and damaged the steering column in an attempt to remove it, however were unsuccessful.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Impaired driver faces several charges

On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Oxford County Detachment stopped and investigated a vehicle at a Brock Street East, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that an officer was conducting patrols in the area Broadway Street when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention which was stopped and subsequently investigated.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 34-year-old Cornelious Hildebrant of Bayham with the following offences: Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs; Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code; Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available; Driving while under suspension; and

Owner operate motor vehicle on a highway, no insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Woodstock at a later date.

Home owner discovers break and enter

On Thursday, Dec. 17 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford County Detachment investigated a break and enter at a Goshen Road, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that between Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, and Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, unknowns forcibly gained entry. Once inside, unknowns removed a computer, TV, a PlayStation 3 and a quantity of Canadian currency.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Two different plates on same vehicle

On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at approximately 1:26 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford County Detachment charged a driver of a motor vehicle after officers conducted a traffic stop on Simcoe Street, east of Tillsonburg.

As a result of investigation, police charged the 28-year-old driver from Norfolk County with the following offences: Use plate not authorized for vehicle; Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour; and Operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

The driver is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.