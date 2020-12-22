Theft from unlocked vehicles in Tillsonburg

Article content

Police are reminding owners to lock their vehicles and remove valuables after investigating thefts at Beech Boulevard, Tillsonburg.

On Monday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:11 p.m., the Oxford County Detachment received a report of a theft from two vehicles parked in the driveway. Unknowns removed wallets that contained personal and financial information along with gift cards.

The investigation continues and Oxford OPP is seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Theft from business on Broadway

On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at approximately 3:41 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment investigated a theft from a business on Broadway, Tillsonburg.