Theatre Tillsonburg suspends upcoming productions

Theatre Tillsonburg is suspending all upcoming theatre productions, the organization has announced.

“It’s imperative that we continue to support the global fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Dianne Clark on behalf of the theatre’s board of directors, while the projected date of re-opening for live theatre continues to move further into the future.

“While a difficult decision, it is a necessary one to protect the health of you – our incredible and loyal patrons and volunteers,” said Clark. “The health of our patrons and volunteers remains our priority.”

She said every effort is being made to reschedule performances.

“We remain very optimistic in our plans to announce our reopening,” said Clark “The 47-person cast and crew of Mamma Mia had been actively rehearsing prior to COVID-19. After the restrictions, rehearsals continued virtually with our committed cast literally dancing and singing in the streets (and their homes).”

Mamma Mia costumes are ready, according to stage manager Chris Van Gulck.

Clark said Theatre Tillsonburg has been looking for ways to create a safer environment to meet the challenges of COVID-19 within the framework of enhanced public health guidelines to ensure the Otter Valley Playhouse lobby, washrooms and other public areas exceed safety standards.

“During trying times, when a need arises, you really appreciate the closeness and support of the theatre community,” said board of directors president Sheila Tripp.

“As the impact of COVID-19 on the theatre becomes clearer, we ask ticket holders to consider supporting the theatre’s sustainability and await the results of our efforts to re-schedule performances,” Clark added.

Before asking for a refund, Theatre Tillsonburg is asking for patrons to consider of the following options.

Hold onto tickets and they will be updated when shows can proceed. Patrons will be sent an email with details on how to update. Tickets will be shifted to the new dates.

Or patrons may receive a refund or Theatre Tillsonburg gift certificate to be used on any future performance as available. Refunds will be Saturday, Aug. 15 and Monday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the theatre.

“When you come to the theatre, please wear a mask,” said Clark.

Patrons may also choose to donate the price of their tickets to Theatre Tillsonburg and receive a tax receipt. Those who have bought tickets are asked to contact boxoffice@theatretillsonburg.com once you have made your decision.

“We will be using this opportunity to make the required renovations and changes to meet the standards in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Clark. “Until we can once again say hello and welcome you back in person, please stay safe and healthy.”