Theatre Tillsonburg recognizes outstanding volunteers

Coming back to the Theatre Tillsonburg’s Otter Valley Playhouse for the 30th/40 th anniversary celebration on Saturday was a special experience for Denis and Anne Noonan.

“It is amazing to have a theatre that is this successful,” said Denis.

Now living in the Muskoka region, the Noonans were there when the Potters Road building north of Tillsonburg was purchased by an enthusiastic and expanding theatre community.

“Tom Heeney and I were the instigators and the fundraisers for the theatre back in the old days,” said Denis, recalling years of Otter Valley Playhouse fundraising.

“I think we had it paid off within about three years. We had a lot of volunteer labour…”

“And we got some grants and some good contributions from local companies,” said Anne.

“We’ve been around since then and there are a lot of theatres that are suffering financially,” said Denis. “But this one has been very successful. The fact that after the pandemic they can still be viable – it’s amazing.

“It was a lot of fun.”

“I think it’s because they have a lot of people who have stuck with it, who were here when we were here,” said Anne. “And they’re still doing it.”

“Like the Beecheys, right from the beginning,” Denis nodded. “And the regulars who are here year after year.”

They remember the days before the Playhouse.

“We moved here in 1980 and did a lot of theatre at the community centre. And it was such a pain to set up and take down.”

And expensive, Anne added.

“We weren’t making any money,” said Denis, who was a teacher at Glendale High School. “And small crowds.”

They never thought the Otter Valley Playhouse would still be home to a vibrant theatre community 30 years later.