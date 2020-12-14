The Questions Burn resonates for local crisis clinician

Article content continued

“Hopefully someone that sees that video, that’s maybe struggling now with their own depression/suicidal thoughts, can see that and just normalize that a little bit. I just think the message is bang-on with how people are feeling. That’s the reality.”

In his MHEART role, Morrison rides with Oxford OPP officers, and it often invites that type of conversation that comes up in the song, he said.

“I’m not there to be their therapist. But I’m there to say, ‘you now what, it’s okay to talk about that.’ And if you need that support, I’m there to recognize that. And if they open up, great. Or here’s your wellness information and here’s some supports. And it’s okay to be struggling. It’s just kind of like giving someone that permission to talk about that.”

People are always asking ‘how are you?’ It’s a common greeting. But it’s not the same as asking someone directly, ‘are you ok?’

“We ask those questions typically in society because the response is usually, ‘I’m good’ or ‘I’m fine.’ Then there’s those moments when it’s like, ‘what if they say ‘I’m not fine.’ Or what if they answer yes to having suicidal thoughts? That’s a scary thing to entertain, because then you’re thinking ‘oh no, what am I going to do now?’”

RECOGNIZING SYMPTOMS

When it comes to recognizing signs that someone might be thinking of suicide, Morrison said, there are some very obvious signs. Wishing they weren’t alive… wanting to give up… ‘I just can’t do this anymore…’

The not-so-obvious signs might be giving away personal items or rehoming a pet, or someone being significantly out of character talking about risky or strange locations.