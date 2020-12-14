Article content
When Scott Morrison watched The Questions Burn video on YouTube, he was instantly impressed.
“I watched the video, actually I watched it a couple of times,” said Morrison, MHEART and Crisis & Outreach Support Team, Canadian Mental Health Association – Oxford County Branch.
The Questions Burn resonates for local crisis clinician
“I find in my role as a crisis clinician, those are the questions that everybody is asking. ‘Why did this happen? What did I miss? Why me? What could I have done?’ And the guilt that goes along with those things… it’s just so on point with how everybody is feeling. In the work that I do around suicide prevention and suicide awareness is ending the stigma and just making these conversations so much more normal.
“A video like that is saying what everybody’s thinking, and I certainly appreciated that from someone on ‘this side of the table’ that’s doing this work. I hope that message gets out there and I hope through that exposure that people can say, ‘that’s what I am feeling.’ And ‘thanks for asking that question.’