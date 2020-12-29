The Questions Burn - a song that asks hard questions

Article content
Country rock singer/musician Brett Kingswell, known for his raspy drawl, was the perfect choice for Paula Watters’ and Frank Kempf of Tillsonburg, to co-write and convert Watters’ poem into the song, The Questions Burn.
It’s a song that asks questions after a suicide. Hard questions. A song that came about after a death by suicide in Kempf’s family last year.
“Basically, Paula (Watters) reached out to me, I think it was middle to end of October,” said Kingswell, who posted the video on YouTube Nov. 26. The song has also been added to Spotify.
“She said she had an idea for project and they would be interested in working with me together on it,” said Kingswell. “She gave me the narrative of the story over the phone and she read the lyrics she had written. Immediately I was totally drawn to it. Obviously it’s a great cause and I was honoured to be asked to do it.”
Kingswell went to work on it with his guitar.