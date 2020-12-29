The Questions Burn - a song that asks hard questions

Article content continued

“I kind of had an idea right off the get-go of how I wanted the melody to go, how I heard the chord progression in my head. So I kind of put together the structure of the song, chord-wise, and dug the melody out as it stands now.

“It was fast – in fact I had it done the next day. Obviously the song changed and it grew a little bit, but in terms of the basic melody, the basic chord structure… as soon she read the lyrics to me in poem form – lyric form – it was almost instantaneous how I could hear it and really translate those lyrics. They were great lyrics, they were written really well, so it was kind of easy for me to slot them into that format.

“It’s Frank Kempf’s voice that I’m echoing through this song, and from a mental health perspective I can absolutely understand where they are coming from. When you think about the sort of way that people are taken from us too quickly, and you’re just left with all these questions and so many unanswered things. You wish you could have a conversation about it.”

Kingswell said The Questions Burn is almost like a conversation after the fact, or a letter written to a lost loved one.

“It absolutely resonated with me. That’s the reason I was immediately drawn to the project and the song actually, it’s just because it did make sense to me in a lot of ways.”

On his website, it is noted that Kingswell has had original music chart on international mainstream radio, and success with original music licensing to international television and film.