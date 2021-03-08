T:GO bus service adds new stop on Broadway

Article content

The in-town T:GO bus service has been enhanced by adding a stop in front of the Tillsonburg Library, across the street from an existing bus stop in front of The Town Centre mall on Broadway.

At town council’s Feb. 22 meeting, Coun. Deb Gilvesy wondered if the bus routes should also be expanded in other parts of town.

“Was it discussed about the north end of town?” she asked. “Along North Street there is basically one whole quadrant of the town that has no bus service at all. Since we’re amending the route, why wouldn’t we have taken a look at that.”

Carlos Reyes, director of Operations and Development, said that question could be raised at the next transit advisory committee meeting.

“Just looking at the map, you can see there’s one whole corner of the map along North Street and the ‘bird subdivision’ (Rolling Meadows) that is completely left out of transportation, so I’m struggling with the fact that we are adding a bus stop right across the road from a bus stop,” said Gilvesy. “I know it’s going in a different direction, but we never looked at that whole quadrant that’s been left out.”