Terry Fox Run raises more than $5,000 in Tillsonburg

Final totals for the Terry Fox Run in Tillsonburg are not in yet, but 21 online participants walked, ran or biked their own Terry Fox routes on Sunday.

As of the weekend, local online donations were at $3,570, and Tillsonburg co-ordinator Shelley Imbeault said there was another $1,500 still to be mailed to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“That will push us over the $5,000 mark,” she said.

Nationally, Imbeault said Sunday’s Terry Fox Run surpassed any previous amount the event has raised online in its 40-year history.

“So that is amazing.”

Imbeault’s family was joined by the Healey family on the north Tillsonburg trail, walking from Tillson Ave. to Broadway – and beyond, although how far beyond was unknown prior to departure at 9 a.m.

“As far as our legs will take us,” laughed Bo Healey.

“By lunchtime,” smiled Sue Healey. “We can’t just keep going.”

“Every year we participate,” said Sue. “I think this will be my 10th year participating in Tillsonburg. We usually volunteer our time – I can’t remember the last time I actually got to walk it.”

“Usually we try to participate if we can, but otherwise it’s more on the organizational end,” nodded Bo. “Cancer has affected all of our lives indirectly.”

“Each one of us personally,” Sue nodded. “More and more, you hear about it all the time.”

Bo and Sue were joined by Ronan Healey, a Grade 9 student at Glendale High School, which has its own Terry Fox Run Club and has annually raised thousands of dollars over the past 23 years.

“There isn’t one (school Terry Fox Run), not this year. I know for sure the Catholic board sent out a notice saying they weren’t doing it, and I know some of the people who would have donated to the school’s Terry Fox Run went online and donated to me,” said Imbeault, who was joined Sunday morning by Jason Weiler and Sloane Leighfield – and their two dachshunds.

“These guys will walk,” said Weiler, “but we won’t be pushing them too hard.”

“At 10 kilometres I pick up Rosie,” smiled Imbeault, “and carry her the rest of the way.”

