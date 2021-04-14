TDMH prepares to receive patients from outside the Tillsonburg area
Article content
Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital is prepared to take on more patients to help ease the load at other hospitals.
“We are working as a region, and actually as a province,” said Sandy Jansen, President and CEO of Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Alexandra Hospital Ingersoll on Wednesday. “It’s really unprecedented what this province is doing as far as load levelling patient care across the province.”
TDMH prepares to receive patients from outside the Tillsonburg area Back to video
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) also announced on Wednesday it is also taking a ‘system approach’ to care with hospitals across the region and the province to ensure ‘everyone has access to care when they need it.’
Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe made a similar announcement Tuesday – it is receiving patients from hospitals outside the county to create capacity for COVID-19 surges elsewhere.
“Within our region all hospitals are working to ensure we have capacity to care for COVID patients or non-COVID patients, critical care and non-critical care,” said Jansen.
Advertisement
Article content
Hospital beds today are provincial assets, she noted.
“We are in a State of Emergency in this province and our hospital beds are provincial resources, and we need to care for the people that need care right now.
“People that need care will get their care here in Tillsonburg if that’s what’s required.”
Patients with planned appointments at TDMH or Alexandra who are impacted by the recent changes will be contacted by the hospital.
“At this time we’re trying to keep our ambulatory clinics, our X-Ray imaging and things like that… we’re trying to keep all of that work going.”
As a result it should not have the same impact patients might have experienced last spring during the province’s first State of Emergency.
“Last spring we were working together but we were facing something we hadn’t faced ever before,” said Jansen. “So we have learned a lot in the last year – and it takes the entire system working together to care for patients. And that reachout and collaboration between all of our sectors, between all of our hospitals, whether it’s locally, (regionally), or across the province, that’s what it takes. It takes everybody working together to care for the surge of patients that we’re experiencing today.”
– with files from Monte Sonnenberg (Postmedia).
cabbott@postmedia.com