TDMH prepares to receive patients from outside the Tillsonburg area

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital is prepared to take on more patients to help ease the load at other hospitals.

“We are working as a region, and actually as a province,” said Sandy Jansen, President and CEO of Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Alexandra Hospital Ingersoll on Wednesday. “It’s really unprecedented what this province is doing as far as load levelling patient care across the province.”

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) also announced on Wednesday it is also taking a ‘system approach’ to care with hospitals across the region and the province to ensure ‘everyone has access to care when they need it.’

Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe made a similar announcement Tuesday – it is receiving patients from hospitals outside the county to create capacity for COVID-19 surges elsewhere.

“Within our region all hospitals are working to ensure we have capacity to care for COVID patients or non-COVID patients, critical care and non-critical care,” said Jansen.