Systemair expanding in Tillsonburg

Systemair has purchased the 10 Rouse St. property adjacent to its existing facility in Tillsonburg, the town announced Monday.

The newly-purchased property contains an 86,400-square foot building on 19 acres and will allow the company to increase its vertical integration and bring additional jobs to Tillsonburg.

“Since Systemair consolidated their operations to Tillsonburg in 2013 with the purchase of our current location at 8 Rouse St., we have continued to expand our product offerings for both the Canadian and U.S. markets,” said general manager Rick Kyle in a media release.

“Purchasing the 10 Rouse St. property will allow us to further consolidate our operations, increase our capacity, introduce new products to the North American market, and at the same time vertically integrate some parts of our supply chain.

“I’m especially proud that the company wants to invest, not just in North America, but this particular team in Tillsonburg.”