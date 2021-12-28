Southwestern Public Health reported 110 new COVID-19 cases Friday, Dec. 24 and, in total, 478 cases in Oxford and Elgin Counties.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

That included 29 cases in Tillsonburg, 12 in Norwich Township, 10 in South-West Oxford, and five in the Municipality of Bayham.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or SWPH plans to put mass immunization clinics into high gear Back to video

The two largest urban centres in Oxford-Elgin, St. Thomas (129) and Woodstock (114) accounted for the majority cases in the region.

All eight municipalities in Oxford were in double digits including Ingersoll (38) and Zorra (29).

As of Dec. 24, 13 cases in the region were hospitalized with five in ICU.

Middlesex-London reported the highest count per 100,000 with 259. Southwestern Public Health had 226/100,000 and Haldimand-Norfolk 216.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, everyone who is 18-and-older and at least 84 days since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine became eligible for a booster dose. However, clinics are very busy and appointments are limited at this time – you must have an appointment, walk-ins will not be accepted.

“Our staff are actively planning at the moment to put our mass immunization vaccine clinics into high gear so that the throughput is the maximum we can achieve,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Health Officer for SWPH. “As well, they are looking at our capacity to offer additional sites beyond our two mass immunization centres (in Woodstock and St. Thomas). So we will be ramping up to the fullest of our capacity.”

Tillsonburg’s Wednesday-only clinic at the Lions Den (open Dec. 29) is currently scheduled to continue until Jan. 5.

“We will be evaluating the attendance at the clinic and the demand and we will consider those factors in determining whether it will continue or not.”