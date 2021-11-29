SW Public Health delivers first five to 11-year-old vaccinations
Southwestern Public Health has re-opened a Wednesday-only vaccination clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre in the Lions Den.
The Tillsonburg clinic will remain open on select dates until early January from 9:15 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.
Children ages five to 11 can receive paediatric Pfizer vaccine at the Tillsonburg clinic, which also offers Pfizer to anyone 12 and older (or Moderna to those who are eligible).
“We’re excited to offer this (paediatric vaccine) to this new demographic,” said public health nurse Jessica Capling. “This is kind of like a hopeful moment in getting that much closer to the end of the pandemic.”
Capling said it’s important for people to get vaccinated, including five to 11-year-olds.
“Getting more of our community protected against the virus, not only to keep healthy and out of the hospital, but also so that they can return to things… not miss out on school, more social interaction and things like that – things that are important for the social and mental health and well-being.”
Capling noted that appointments need to be booked for five to 11-year-olds, and a parent/guardian needs to accompany them.
“Even though the vaccine offers protection, it’s still important to follow all public health measures that we have in place,” Capling added.
Booking for five to 11-year-olds began Nov. 23 and more than 3,000 appointments had been made by Nov. 24 when the first paediatric vaccine arrived in Southwestern Public Health (Oxford and Elgin counties).
The Tillsonburg clinic had about 25 five to 11-year-olds young children on the first day – and some adults.
“I’d say it’s a bit of a mix. We’re still seeing some first doses come through, but yes, it is also second doses, third doses. Probably more of those, but we are still seeing first doses come through.”
The Tillsonburg clinic will be open Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 29, and Jan. 5.
“If you go to the website, that tells you what is available. You have to book appointments.”
Oxford Paramedic Services administers the vaccine in Tillsonburg, partnering with SWPH.
Other clinics in the region include Woodstock and St. Thomas (Tuesday to Saturday), and Aylmer (Dec. 15, Dec. 22).
Some primary healthcare providers also administer vaccinations.
In Tillsonburg, Coward Pharmacy, Tillsonburg Remedy’s Rx, and Tillsonburg Care Pharmacy have Moderna for ages 25 and older. Walmart Pharmacy has Moderna for 25-and-older and paediatric Pfizer for five to 11-year-olds. Shoppers Drug Mart has Pfizer for 12-and-over and paediatric Pfizer for five to 11-year-olds.
Grace Harris, 8, who has experienced flu shots in the past, was both excited and a little nervous at the Tillsonburg Lions Den vaccination clinic.
“It hurt at first,” said Grace, accompanied by her sister Aden, mother Megan (Getty) Harris, and grandfather Mel Getty. “And then… I didn’t feel anything.”
“Honestly, I thought I wouldn’t feel it at all but I felt it a little bit,” said 10-year-old Aden. “It felt kind of cold but then it didn’t hurt at all.”
Both girls expected to be back for their second Pfizer shots.
“As soon as we can,” Grace nodded.
“They were pretty excited,” said Megan. “They had said to me they wanted it as soon as it was available.”
“The first ones (under 12) to get it here in town,” Getty noted.
Jace Green, 7, from Ingersoll was also “excited” when told he would be getting his first dose in Tillsonburg.
“I felt it … it didn’t hurt,” said Green, who is looking forward to a time ‘with no more masks.’
“I work at the hospital in London and my husband is a retired (London) police sergeant, so we know the dangers of if (COVID-19), we’ve seen it firsthand,” said Jace’s mother.
“So the fields we’re in, we realize the importance of getting the vaccine,” said Jace’s father. “We were both on the same page. When it was available – without question – we were going to have Jace vaccinated. It’s just important. Others have their own points of opinion, and you respect that, but for us personally, it was the right decision.”
Southwestern Public Health appointments can be booked online at www.covidvaccinelm.ca or call 1-800-922-0096 extension 9 (8:30-4:30 Monday to Friday).
Currently a minimum eight-week interval is required between first and second Pfizer doses.
- 8,000 paediatric doses arrived at the Southwestern Public Health unit on Nov. 24.
- More than 3,000 children had already signed up for a first dose of vaccine as of Nov. 24.
- There are 17,000 5-11 year olds in the Southwestern Public Health region (Oxford and Elgin counties)
- Public health measures need to be practiced even after vaccination.
