Southwestern Public Health has re-opened a Wednesday-only vaccination clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre in the Lions Den.

The Tillsonburg clinic will remain open on select dates until early January from 9:15 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.

SW Public Health delivers first five to 11-year-old vaccinations

Children ages five to 11 can receive paediatric Pfizer vaccine at the Tillsonburg clinic, which also offers Pfizer to anyone 12 and older (or Moderna to those who are eligible).

“We’re excited to offer this (paediatric vaccine) to this new demographic,” said public health nurse Jessica Capling. “This is kind of like a hopeful moment in getting that much closer to the end of the pandemic.”

Capling said it’s important for people to get vaccinated, including five to 11-year-olds.

“Getting more of our community protected against the virus, not only to keep healthy and out of the hospital, but also so that they can return to things… not miss out on school, more social interaction and things like that – things that are important for the social and mental health and well-being.”

Capling noted that appointments need to be booked for five to 11-year-olds, and a parent/guardian needs to accompany them.

“Even though the vaccine offers protection, it’s still important to follow all public health measures that we have in place,” Capling added.

Booking for five to 11-year-olds began Nov. 23 and more than 3,000 appointments had been made by Nov. 24 when the first paediatric vaccine arrived in Southwestern Public Health (Oxford and Elgin counties).

The Tillsonburg clinic had about 25 five to 11-year-olds young children on the first day – and some adults.