Suspected purple, pink fentanyl recovered in Tillsonburg

On Sunday, August 2, at approximately 4:33 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment responded to a 9-1-1 emergency call for a break and enter in progress at a Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, two unknown individuals gained entry into a camping trailer on the property.

Officers arrived on scene and took two people into custody without incident and recovered a quantity of suspected purple and pink fentanyl.

As a result of investigation, police charged 23-year-old Corrinne Swartz of Staffordville with break and enter along with possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Charged with break and enter is 31-year-old Christopher Steven Simmons of Tillsonburg.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Woodstock at a later date.

“The Oxford County OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan that immediately contacted 9-1-1 to report a crime in progress. As a result of their quick thinking actions, officers were able to take two people into custody without incident,” said Inspector Tony Hymers, Oxford County OPP Detachment Commander in a media release.

***

Shoplifting charge in Tillsonburg

On Saturday, August 1, at approximately 2:26 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Oxford County Detachment responded to a shoplifting incident after being called to a Broadway, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that the accused attended the store and removed a quantity of merchandise, then left the area in a vehicle.

As a result, police charged 52-year-old Suzanne Budwah, of Bayham, with theft under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Woodstock at a later date.

***

OPP seek assistance from public in locating missing person

On Sunday, August 2, at approximately 1:52 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Oxford County Detachment received a report of a missing male from a Prouse Road, South-West Oxford Township address (Spring Lake RV Resort).

It was determined that 39-year-old William Anthony David Sanchez had travelled from Quebec to the South-West Oxford RV Park to visit family. At approximately 4:00 a.m., Sunday morning he was seen walking away from the address and has not been seen since.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” to 5’11”, average build, with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark grey shorts and black running shoes with no socks. He has tattoos on his face with a wide black line that runs across his eye, and a skeleton hand tattoo that runs from his chin down his neck

Police and family members are concerned for his safety and is asking anyone who may have any information to contact the Oxford County OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The investigation is continuing.

Police expanded their search on Tuesday – Sanchez has not been located as of Wednesday afternoon.

***

17-year-old crashes into hydro pole

On Sunday, August 2, at approximately 2:06 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle collision at a Wallace Line, South West Oxford Township address.

It has been determined that a 17-year-old driver from Oxford County was travelling southbound on Wallace Line and was approaching Robinson Road when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and collided with a hydro pole.

As a result, police charged the 17-year-old driver with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and was issued a Provincial Offence Notice.

***

Farm accident

On Saturday, August 1, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment, along with Oxford EMS, responded to a farming accident in Norwich Township.

It was determined that a worker was cleaning straw from a spreader when their hand was injured. As a result, the worker suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a London area hospital for further treatment.

The Ministry of Labour was contacted and will be following up with the investigation.