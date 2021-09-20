Supporting the Kidney Foundation on Sept. 26

Kidney Walks are returning to Ontario in 2021 as a virtual event.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Ontarians will step up with strength, hope and courage in support of their loved ones affected by kidney disease.

At the virtual event, similar to 2020, participants will chart their own path and walk in their own neighbourhoods.

While walking different paths, participants are ‘united in spirit’ and join as one Kidney Walk community dedicated to improving the lives of loved ones living with kidney disease.

As of Monday, 220 teams had registered on the provincial Kidney Walk website including the D’Hulster family in Tillsonburg who on Monday had reached 80 per cent ($2,550) of their fundraising goal.

“We are participating in the Tillsonburg Kidney Walk for The Kidney Foundation of Canada to raise funds to help Canadians affected by kidney disease and to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation,” said Greg and Anita D’Hulster on their family’s Kidney Walk page.

“This in memory of our late son Dylan D’Hulster who passed away from complications due to kidney disease.”

The Kidney Walk is more than just a fundraiser, it’s also a time to celebrate and recognize every step in the journey living with kidney disease. And it’s a time to remember family members and friends who battled kidney disease.

As part of this year’s Kidney Walks in Ontario, there will be an online experience. On Sept. 26 there will be a virtual opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.