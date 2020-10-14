Support veterans, wear a Royal Canadian Legion face mask

Wear a poppy this fall to support the Royal Canadian Legion in Tillsonburg – and wear an official Legion face mask to support Branch 153.

The local Legion is selling custom-made poppy-theme face masks, designed by its national office and supplied through Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command, at $10 each available to anyone in the community.

“We’ve probably sold a hundred in the last three weeks… something like that,” said Don Burton, chair of the local Branch 153 poppy campaign.

“And the next order coming in any day now is another 150 masks,” said Dianne Hodges, Branch 153 president and Zone Commander.

“The local post office has been buying them, I think their order is up to something like 28 of them,” Burton noted.

“People have been saying, ‘Oh, where did you get that?’ And we say ‘Just call the Legion (519-842-5281),’” said Hodges. “These come in small and large, but we are just selling the large.”

Leave a name and number on the answering machine and how many you want.

2020 POPPY CAMPAIGN

This year’s Branch 153 poppy campaign begins in Tillsonburg on Friday, Oct. 30 and runs to Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Poppies will be available, for a donation, at several local businesses, said Burton, as long as they can get enough volunteers.

“We are definitely doing the poppy campaign this year… with the tables,” said Burton. “We’re going full tilt.

“We’ve still got the tables – we’ve contacted Zehrs, Sobeys, Metro and the Town Centre and they’ve all agreed to allow us to have tables. As long as we have volunteers, they will be manned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer for the poppy campaign can call 519-842-5281 or visit the Legion when the office/canteen is open (Thursday to Saturday 1-5 p.m.).

E-TRANSFER DONATIONS

“We’re also looking at e-transfer this year too for poppy donations,” said Hodges.

“We’re working on it,” Burton smiled. “If you’re a senior and you don’t want to go out, but you still want to make a donation, you will be able to do it through out e-transfer to support our branch.”

“It will go directly into our poppy fund,” Hodges nodded.

