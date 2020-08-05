Summer programs for youth, adults in Tillsonburg

The Town of Tillsonburg is launching a series of new one-hour weekly outdoor youth programs starting August 10.

“We picked programs that we could offer outside, because the ability to distance participants is much greater outside,” Andrea Greenway, Recreation Programs and Services Manager. “There’s a few different parks that we will be using.”

Children ages 5-8 can sign up for Monday’s Biking for Youth (9-10 a.m.) – explore the town’s cycling options on a guided ride, with education on bike safety. On Tuesdays, 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 9-12, it’s the Ultimate Sports hour at Memorial Park and the JL Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad, featuring a different sport or active game each week. Wednesday is Triathlon, 9-10 a.m. at Memorial Park for 8-12 year olds – swim, run and bike, concluding with a triathlon event. Youth basketball is on Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. for ages 8-12 at the McLean outdoor rec pad with drills and fun games for all skill levels. Crafts in the Park wraps up the week on Fridays, 10-11 a.m. at Annandale National Historic Site’s front lawn for ages 6-12.

A previously announced Island Explorers program, Tuesdays or Thursdays 1:30-2:30 at ANHS is also available for ages 5-10. Children will ‘explore’ a new island each week.

All classes require registration (tillsonburg.ca) as capacity for each week’s program is limited to 10 due to physical distancing requirements. Programs will continue until Sept. 4.

“We’re limiting it to 10 people just to make sure we can maintain a safe environment for everybody.”

If there is room, children can sign up for as many programs as they want.

“They can definitely sign up for more than one (per week),” said Greenway.

Instructors will be full-time or part-time Town staff members.

“Normally at summer camp it would be summer students, but we don’t have summer students this year.”

Adult fitness and recreation programs also begin August 10 with one-hour outdoor classes in fitness, walking club, chair aerobics, full body blast, leg blast, stretch class and yoga (information at tillsonburg.ca).

Adult swim and aquafit are available at the Lake Lisgar Water Park outdoor pool.

cabbott@postmedia.com