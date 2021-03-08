Subdivision plan highlights water issues
The rolling countryside in and around Lynedoch is a big part of the historic hamlet’s picturesque charm.
But with water on all sides rushing toward Big Creek in the centre of the village, residents have had to adjust to extremes in terms of drainage and the availability of well water during dry summer months.
Subdivision plan highlights water issues
These issues were front-and-centre this week as Norfolk’s public hearings committee considered an application for a 17-unit subdivision on a 25-acre parcel at a high point on Lynedoch Road on the east side of the hamlet.
“Significant concern has been expressed by members of the community about the disruption of the water supply of existing local private wells,” senior planner Mohammad Alam said in a preliminary report to council Tuesday.
“The subject land is at a high point of the village and there is significant concern that this development will cause a reduction to the water flow to those living downstream. The water-testing data (provided) did not include the drought season over the summer when many of residents experience deficient water supply.”
Concerns over the water supply are a recurring theme in correspondence Norfolk’s planning department has received about the proposed development, which is sponsored by David Holmes and supported with backing documentation organized by Civic Planning Solutions of Delhi.
“I have lived in Lynedoch for over 30 years and this hamlet is famous for having a water shortage,” Jack Chapman says in his submission. “I have two wells and I run out of water every two weeks and have to wait two days for the wells to replenish.”
Then there are the village’s long-standing issues surrounding drainage. Lynedoch may lack for water in summer but that’s not a problem during thaws and after rainstorms when ponding and soil saturation are a concern in low-lying areas.
The east side of Lynedoch is served by a municipal drain that empties into Big Creek. Resident Andrea Bilger supplied the planning department with nearly 20 photos illustrating the problem Lynedoch has with standing water during peak periods.
“If we have this much of an issue with the existing load on our drain, then what is another 17 houses added to the drain going to do to our property?” Bilger asked in her submission.
“We want to be sure that the issues we experience now will be dealt with before the extra water is put on these drains. I’m not against new development but am concerned about floating away because of it.”
Tuesday’s public hearing was focused on presenting public comments while providing council members an opportunity to ask questions. Planning staff will review the updated input in preparation for a final report which will provide council with recommendations on the way forward.