Stuyts retire from George’s Auto Repair

Postmedia Staff
Mar 22, 2021
George and Annette Stuyt will be retiring from George's Auto Repair Inc. after 35 years in Tillsonburg at the end of March. (Submitted)
George and Annette Stuyt, proprietors of George’s Auto Repair Inc. in Tillsonburg, after operating the business for 35 years since July 1, 1986, will be retiring at the end of March.

As parents of two children, Jason and Lorraine, and with the (recent) addition of two grandchildren, George and Annette say their focus has now changed. The love they have for their children, and now grandchildren, brought about their decision to retire, they say.

Looking back at the past, together George and Annette’s business has accomplished many great things. Their proudest accomplishments include starting a business during less than ideal economic times; helping to pioneer the emissions testing program in the Tillsonburg area; and sustaining their business on the basis of honesty and integrity.

In retirement, the Stuyts are looking forward to being able to dedicate time to their family.

Those wishing to visit George and Annette are invited to stop by their shop. Their last working day is March 31.

Their business legacy will continue to be upheld by new owner Steve Sandham and the George’s Auto Repair crew.

