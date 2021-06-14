Strawberry season is on at Potters Road Berries

The 2021 berry season opened June 6 at Potters Road Berries, east of Tillsonburg.

“We’re seeing lots of people wanting to get out and pick their own berries,” said Nellie Verbruggen.

Potters Road Berries, located at 145476 Potters Rd. (519-842-2723), is a popular destination for anyone looking for fresh strawberries – picked for you or ‘u pick.’

“We have people travelling from far away – from London and Kitchener and Toronto to come out and pick berries,” Verbruggen noted.

This year the strawberries came into season a bit early.

“We’ve only had one other year that opened up on June 6. I’d say we’re a week earlier this year compared to other years.”

During an earlier stretch of cold weather when there was a risk of frost for six to seven days, the plants were protected by cloth ‘blankets’ to prevent them from freezing.

“We think that contributed to maybe bringing them on earlier because they were warm underneath that frost protection blanket.”