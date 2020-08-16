Store owner confronts robbers in downtown Simcoe

A Simcoe retailer got into a physical confrontation with two robbers at a downtown store early Sunday morning before chasing the suspects and retrieving most of the stolen items.

The two male robbers smashed a window at Once a Pawn a Time on Robinson Street at about 5:42 a.m. to gain access. They then smashed several glass display cases inside the store. The noise woke the store owner who was sleeping at their nearby residence.

Norfolk OPP say the retailer confronted the two men leading to a physical confrontation before the suspects fled. The store owner chased the two men and recovered most of the stolen items.

Norfolk OPP officers, canine services and emergency response team responded to the 911 call of a robbery in progress.

The first suspect was wearing a red hooded sweater with red shorts and red shoes at the time of the robbery. The second suspect was wearing dark clothing. They were last seen heading westbound on Robinson Street.

“The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times,” police said in a media release.

Members of the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.