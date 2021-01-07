Article content
A Lisgar Avenue, Tillsonburg homeowner realized his garage had been broken into earlier in the week when he found his discarded tools at a neighbouring residence.
Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment investigated, determining that in the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 4, unknowns gained entry into an unlocked garage where a tote containing a quantity of tools was removed.
Stolen tools located in Lisgar Avenue neighbourhood Back to video
The OPP is urging all residents to lock their homes, vehicles, sheds, outbuilding and garages. Community members are also being asked to report suspicious activity by calling police at 1-888-310-1122 or if a crime is in progress 9-1-1.
Police are continuing to investigate and seek the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.