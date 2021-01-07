Stolen tools located in Lisgar Avenue neighbourhood

Article content continued

The OPP Oxford County Detachment is reminding parents and caregivers to follow their youth online after receiving a complaint of a youth being harassed.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, police investigated an incident after a teenage girl began to receive text messages from an unknown person. This individual indicated they were in possession of inappropriate photographs and videos and was threatening to release them.

Police are warning all computer users to beware.

“We live in a connected world where it’s easy to feel as if our far-away friends are right next door. Having a face-to-face conversation with someone is gaining in popularity and everyone needs to be vigilant when engaging in on-line video chats.

“Video chatting allows you to see and hear who you’re talking to. All you need is a webcam and a computer with an Internet connection. You log into your social network and enable the video chatting – you can’t be anonymous with video chatting.

“The fact that your face is right there for all to see… but it’s not just your face that’s on show. Anything else can be, too. That means that some behaviour – and some body parts – that you don’t want to exhibit could end up on display. The screen only lets you see what the other person wants you to see. Another danger is that anyone can take a live video. This means that they can permanently have a video of you.”

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection is a national charitable organization dedicated to the personal safety of children, with a goal to reduce child victimization. “They are a great resource, and have many links to information that is helpful to parents, educators and teens themselves. The Centre also has a tip line to report online sexual exploitation called Cybertip.ca. Cybertip.ca is developing and disseminating effective intervention and prevention practices to reach a variety of stakeholders.