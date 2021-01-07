Stolen tools located in Lisgar Avenue neighbourhood

Chris Abbott
Jan 07, 2021  •   •  8 minute read

A Lisgar Avenue, Tillsonburg homeowner realized his garage had been broken into earlier in the week when he found his discarded tools at a neighbouring residence.

Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment investigated, determining that in the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 4, unknowns gained entry into an unlocked garage where a tote containing a quantity of tools was removed.

The OPP is urging all residents to lock their homes, vehicles, sheds, outbuilding and garages. Community members are also being asked to report suspicious activity by calling police at 1-888-310-1122 or if a crime is in progress 9-1-1.

Police are continuing to investigate and seek the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Pickup truck rolls over on County Road 30, occupants flee

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, at approximately 9:04 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Norfolk County Detachment responded to a single vehicle rollover collision.

It was determined that a Good Samaritan stopped after observing a truck that appeared to have rolled over and landed in a ditch on Norfolk County Road 30 between Plowman’s Line and Vanderhoeven Side Road.

The blue-coloured Chevrolet Silverado (2008-2010 model), with heavy body damage and shattered windows, was missing the taillights and door handles.

It appears there were four occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash, however when police arrived at the location, the vehicle and occupants could not be located. It is unknown if there were any injuries associated with this collision and officers would like to speak to the driver or occupants in order to check on their wellbeing.

If anyone has any information or knows an individual with a similar vehicle that has recently been involved in a collision causing extensive body damage, they are being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Dump trailer, snow removal equipment stolen in Tillsonburg

On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment investigated a theft at a Spruce Street, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that unknowns removed a black, 2018 Miska dump trailer and snow removal equipment from the property.

If anyone has any information contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Dangerous driving, impaired, drug charges on Turkey Point Road

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 9:44 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment responded to a 911 emergency call for a collision involving two vehicles on Turkey Point Road near Charlotteville Road 1.

Both drivers became involved in a verbal confrontation. One of the drivers then removed an item from the second vehicle and fled from the area. The second driver involved also fled from the scene.

As a result of further investigation, officers located the driver of the SUV at a residence in Simcoe and subsequently took them into custody without incident.

Police later located the second vehicle involved and took the driver and passenger into custody without incident at a Water Street and Charlotteville Road 5 address.

Charged with dangerous operation and theft under $5,000 is 35-year-old Andrew William Marshall of Norfolk County.

Charged with dangerous operation and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, is 45-year-old Michelle Andrea Gilbertson of Norfolk County.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine is 33-year-old Natasha Lapointe of Norfolk County.

All three were scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

Item thrown from vehicle hits windshield on 401

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Oxford County Detachment received a report of a traffic complaint on Highway 401 in South-West Oxford Township address.

A motor vehicle was travelling westbound on Hwy 401 when the driver of a second vehicle, described as a small, blue-grey coloured car, passed the victim and threw an item out the window, which then struck their windshield. The driver was startled but was able to maintain control of the vehicle without accident, safely stopped, then contacted police.

“This is a very dangerous act that had the potential to cause a collision and injury to the operator of the vehicle or another innocent motorist. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police,” said Constable Ed Sanchuk, Oxford County OPP in a media release.

Police are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Monitor your child’s online activity

The OPP Oxford County Detachment is reminding parents and caregivers to follow their youth online after receiving a complaint of a youth being harassed.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, police investigated an incident after a teenage girl began to receive text messages from an unknown person. This individual indicated they were in possession of inappropriate photographs and videos and was threatening to release them.

Police are warning all computer users to beware.

“We live in a connected world where it’s easy to feel as if our far-away friends are right next door. Having a face-to-face conversation with someone is gaining in popularity and everyone needs to be vigilant when engaging in on-line video chats.

“Video chatting allows you to see and hear who you’re talking to. All you need is a webcam and a computer with an Internet connection. You log into your social network and enable the video chatting – you can’t be anonymous with video chatting.

“The fact that your face is right there for all to see… but it’s not just your face that’s on show. Anything else can be, too. That means that some behaviour – and some body parts – that you don’t want to exhibit could end up on display. The screen only lets you see what the other person wants you to see. Another danger is that anyone can take a live video. This means that they can permanently have a video of you.”

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection is a national charitable organization dedicated to the personal safety of children, with a goal to reduce child victimization. “They are a great resource, and have many links to information that is helpful to parents, educators and teens themselves. The Centre also has a tip line to report online sexual exploitation called Cybertip.ca. Cybertip.ca is developing and disseminating effective intervention and prevention practices to reach a variety of stakeholders.

“Everyone needs to realize the long and short term dangers of sending out photographs or videos of themselves. Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so. Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back and you should not be embarrassed to speak to police about your concerns,” said Inspector Tony Hymers, Detachment Commander, Oxford County OPP, in a media release.

Police are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone interested in more information can check online at http://www.opp.ca/ or http://www.cybertip.ca/.

Delhi resident reports trailer scam

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the OPP Norfolk County Detachment investigated a fraud incident in Delhi.

It was determined that a resident located an online ad for a trailer that was for sale. Communication was established and the potential buyer drove to a residence in Markham. Upon arrival, they noted that three other people also arrived in order to view the trailer.

After speaking to the resident of the Markham home, it was discovered the trailer that had been advertised for sale was actually fraudulent. No money was lost during this incident and police were subsequently contacted.

The OPP are warning all residents to be extremely vigilant when searching web sites with items posted for sale. Some scam artists use stolen photos, claiming the items are for sale. Actually, the seller does not have the item that he/she is trying to sell. The seller will often ask for money in advance and refer the unsuspecting person to a money wiring service. The buyer waits for days and when they do not receive the item they attempt to contact the seller, receiving no answer.

In order to avoid these types of scams, remember the following general words of advice:

Know who you are dealing with – independently confirm your seller’s name, street, address, and telephone number.

Resist pressure to “act now.” If an offer sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If the buyer wants to use a service you have not heard of, be sure to check it out to be sure it is reliable – check its website, call its customer service hotline, and read its terms of agreement and privacy policy. If you do not feel comfortable with the service, do not use it.

NEVER wire money or use a bank-to-bank transfer in a transaction.

ALWAYS try to deal locally when buying or selling any item or other high-value merchandise.

DO NOT sell or buy a car or trailer from someone who is unable or unwilling to meet you face to face.

NEVER buy a car or trailer that you have not seen in real life and had inspected by a professional.

“The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment continues to receive reports from residents stating they have been or attempted to be defrauded. Don’t be a victim. Fraud is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that will only stop when the scammers stop getting money, banking information or personal information,” said Inspector Rob Scott, Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP in a media review.