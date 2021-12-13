Station Arts Centre’s Holiday Arts Market continues this week

The Station Arts Centre is dressed up for the holidays.

“It’s our annual Holiday Arts Market,” said Tabitha Verbuyst, Gallery curator, Program & Community co-ordinator.

This year there are 24 vendors/tables with products for sale and all of the vendors are members of the Station.

“All at one location, which is great for holiday shopping,” said Verbuyst. “And the vendors are replenishing stock as we go, so people who haven’t been able to make it out this past week there is still a lot here to do some last-minute shopping.”

It’s a perfect opportunity to find a unique gift.

“They are selling crafts, ceramics and quilts and photographs, and honey,” said vendor Diane Ladoucer, a participant from the Farmer’s Market.

“There’s things such as stained glass, there’s drawings,” said Verbuyst. “There’s woodworking, we have lots of pottery options. Pretty much everything you can think of all in one spot. Everything is handmade, locally, as well.”

Located at 41 Bridge St. West, the Station Arts Centre ( www.stationarts.ca ) is open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission.

The Holiday Arts Market concludes Saturday, Dec. 18 around 12 noon to 1 p.m., giving the vendors time to pick up their unsold work before the Station closes for the holidays.

“It’s been incredibly successful so far,” said Verbuyst, noting as of Day 5 nearly $1,000 has been raised daily for the vendors.

“It’s been fantastic. The response has been wonderful, everyone who’s come in has given us positive reviews on how great it is to shop from so many vendors in one spot.