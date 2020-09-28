Station Arts Centre welcomes ‘Oxford Studio Detour’

With restrictions and regulations due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Oxford Studio Tour was unable to host its 13th annual county-wide weekend of art in May.

But they will be able to exhibit their art in October at the Station Arts Centre in Tillsonburg,

“We are thrilled to welcome the work from 30 talented Oxford Studio Tour artists for our exhibit Oxford Studio Detour!” said Tabitha Verbuyst, Program and Community co-ordinator, Gallery Curator.

The Oxford Studio Detour will feature one or two pieces of art from each of the 30 participating artists.

“You will get a real taste of the tour,” said Verbuyst.

Visitors are welcome to stop in anytime at the Station, Monday to Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. from Oct 2-30 to view the exhibit without an appointment. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

There will not be a formal opening, however appointments can be made with any individual artist if you wish to have them present. The Station Arts Centre will need to know one or two days ahead of time, with the number of people and contacts. Otherwise, no appointment is necessary to view the art and admission is always free.

If you would like more information on the exhibit or to set an appointment with an artist, visit www.stationarts.ca or email tverbuyst@stationarts.ca.

Exhibiting artists include: Stephanie Porter, Jan Duncan, Linda Yeoman, Alex Smith, Sue Simpson, Janet Whittington, Keri Axon, Anette Martin, Paul Walker, Sue Goossens, Tabitha Verbuyst, Jared Smith, Lesley Penwill, Danielle Gardner, Bill Gardner, Cathy Groulx, Alan Taylor, Mercedes Victoria, Bruce Hartley, Ruth Hartley, Rhonda Franks, Yvonne Snyder, Aggie Armstrong, Maggie Robertson, Ineke Rombouts, Lianne Todd, Sara Cuthbert, Don Spence, Bunny Warner, and David Gifford.