Station Arts Centre plays host to third annual Holiday Arts Market

The Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre is excited to be the host to its third Annual Holiday Arts Market.

This year the holiday arts market at 41 Bridge St. W. will be bigger than ever with 22 local member artists/artisans participating, giving the community an opportunity to ‘shop local’ this year with even more options. The market will be open from Dec. 7 to Dec. 19, during regular Monday-Saturday business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Patenaude Family and Bridge Street Galleries.

“Some have shown here all year round through the Baggage Room Gift Shop, some come in for in-house groups. The list will be on the website home page this week. And if people follow us on Facebook, we’ve been posting shout outs to some of the vendors and doing some sneak peeks of images that they will be showing. It kind of helps people see the variety.”

The online promotions also allow visitors to see more artist/artisan work that won’t be on display during the holiday market through website and social media links.

“This is your opportunity to visit our wonderful gallery, view the works of talented individuals, shop unique wares, and support your local community,” said Tabitha Verbuyst, Program & Community Coordinator and Gallery Curator.

“There are Christmas ideas for everyone on your shopping list. Shop artwork, woodwork, metal work, stained glass, pottery, quilts, fashion, home decor, jewelry and more.”

Unlike previous years, there will not be a formal opening night, but visitors are welcome to visit (admission free) during regular business hours through the two-week period.

Due to high volume of visitors on Saturdays, visitors to the Holiday Arts Market on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 are asked to register for free tickets on Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.ca/e/holiday-arts-market-saturday-tickets-129749796133?aff=ebdssbeac). Search for Holiday Arts Market – Station Arts Centre.

“The link is available on our website and on our Facebook page.”

This will help ensure the safety of all visitors by keeping numbers to the required amount.

If you have questions, call 519-842-6151 or email tverbuyst@stationarts.ca for more information.