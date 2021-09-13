Station Arts Centre exhibit features 12"x12" art

A new exhibit known as 12×12 has opened at the Station Arts Centre in Tillsonburg.

“It’s been really trendy with some of the galleries in Toronto with these square-foot shows,” said Tabitha Verbuyst, Program and Community Coordinator and Gallery Curator at Station Arts.

“It helps eliminate the fear of having a piece that you feel is too large and you can’t accomplish, and it (12×12) really makes it cohesive despite the fact that they’re all different mediums and textures and styles. That’s what has been fun about this exhibit.”

The 12”x12” exhibit, which runs until Oct. 1st, showcases the work of 22 artists with more than 50 works of art in total. In-person visits are welcome with COVID protocols in place.

“Because of all the COVID stuff that’s been happening, I came up with the idea of trying to put together a group showing so that people from all over the place could join if they wanted to and have an opportunity to showcase in the gallery. We rarely have those opportunities because we book two years in advance.”

The artists from Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Simcoe, London and other centres.

“We had a really great turnout,” said Verbuyst, noting the collection includes mediums they have never featured before like silk screening.

“We have photographic work, collage work, then we have our painters. We have some pottery, which is our three dimensional artists, so that’s been great as well.”

All of the art fits within the 12”x12” dimension guidelines.

“We also have some emerging artists, I think our youngest submission was from a youth that is 11, a leaf painting. So we have emerging to well-established artists – it’s a really great collection of work.”

Reviews on the exhibit have been positive, she said, describing it as ‘so diverse but uniform’ and ‘so interesting to see how every artist interpreted square foot dimensions.’

“Some are representational, some are completely abstract, so it’s kind of an interesting show, but they all work really well together.”

